Contrasting of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 15.12 N/A -1.17 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 147.25% and its consensus price target is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.35% and 11.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.