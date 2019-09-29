Contrasting of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

As Asset Management companies, Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 25 0.00 2.15M 3.29 10.44 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.70 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 demonstrates Ashford Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ashford Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 8,669,354.84% 13.6% 2.5% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.27% are Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 6.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Ashford Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.