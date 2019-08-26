Contrasting of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ashford Inc.
|46
|0.30
|N/A
|3.29
|10.44
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ashford Inc.
|0.00%
|13.6%
|2.5%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ashford Inc.
|8.92%
|12.38%
|-38.07%
|-39.17%
|-54.86%
|-33.89%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 4.93% stronger performance.
Summary
Ashford Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
