Contrasting of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 45 0.29 N/A 3.29 10.44 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.46 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that Ashford Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Ashford Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Great Elm Capital Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ashford Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares and 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 22.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.