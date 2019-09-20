Contrasting of ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN Incorporated 61 0.88 N/A 3.20 19.72 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 8 0.50 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ASGN Incorporated and Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ASGN Incorporated and Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN Incorporated 0.00% 13.7% 5.8% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -9% -4.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.98 beta means ASGN Incorporated’s volatility is 98.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

ASGN Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. ASGN Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASGN Incorporated and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.2% and 93.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of ASGN Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 4.3% are Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASGN Incorporated -1.94% 4.96% 1.55% 0.13% -28.71% 15.69% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.74% 0.74% 35.57% -0.11% -18.26% 29.47%

For the past year ASGN Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

Summary

ASGN Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals. It also provides scientific, engineering, and clinical research staffing and services for temporary and permanent assignments, such as chemists, clinical research associates, clinical lab assistants, engineers, biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, biostatisticians, drug safety specialists, SAS programmers, medical writers, food scientists, regulatory affairs specialists, lab assistants, and other skilled professionals. This segment serves companies from various industries, as well as advertising agencies and company marketing departments. Its Oxford segment recruits and delivers experienced IT, engineering, and regulatory and compliance consultants to clients for temporary assignments and project engagements; provides permanent placements in technology, engineering, sales, executive, financial, accounting, scientific, legal, and operations positions; and offers locally-based contract and permanent life science professionals to clients with research and development projects. The company's ECS segment delivers solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments. This segment markets its nurse and allied staffing services under the under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. It serves public and private acute-care and non-acute care hospitals, government-owned facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services, principally for physicians and healthcare executives. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.