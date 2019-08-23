Contrasting of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 112 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.94 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta means Ascendis Pharma A/S’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Soligenix Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Soligenix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$169.33 is Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average price target while its potential upside is 46.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Soligenix Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.