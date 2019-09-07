Contrasting of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Risk & Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. OncoCyte Corporation’s 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 4.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Its competitor OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ascendis Pharma A/S and OncoCyte Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.32% for Ascendis Pharma A/S with consensus target price of $166.86.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than OncoCyte Corporation

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats OncoCyte Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.