Contrasting of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 -0.68 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 10.93M -5.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,359,898.11% -34.9% -31.9% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1,488,492,441.78% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.12 beta which makes it 112.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. On the competitive side is, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 4 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $164.5, while its potential upside is 69.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.