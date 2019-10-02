Contrasting of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 -0.67 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.98M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ascendis Pharma A/S and Genfit SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,850,018.47% -34.9% -31.9% Genfit SA 165,464,222.35% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Genfit SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

$173 is Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 83.26%. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 291.27% and its consensus price target is $56.5. Based on the data shown earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts opinion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 7 of the 11 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.