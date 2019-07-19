Contrasting of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

We are contrasting Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 104 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Eyenovia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eyenovia Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Eyenovia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average price target of $158, and a 36.08% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Eyenovia Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S was more bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.