Contrasting of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.01 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. On the competitive side is, Dynavax Technologies Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Dynavax Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $169.33, with potential upside of 45.54%. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential upside is 878.26%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.