Contrasting of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 104 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1287.34 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 40.12% and an $158 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 140.16%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.