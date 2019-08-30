Contrasting of Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) and Its Competitors

Asanko Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Asanko Gold Inc. has 63% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Asanko Gold Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Asanko Gold Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asanko Gold Inc. 0.00% -48.30% -39.90% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Asanko Gold Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Asanko Gold Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Asanko Gold Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asanko Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.20 2.58

The peers have a potential upside of 153.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Asanko Gold Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asanko Gold Inc. -4.58% 27.09% 29.91% 2.24% -20% 23.86% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Asanko Gold Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.45 shows that Asanko Gold Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Asanko Gold Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Asanko Gold Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Asanko Gold Inc.’s competitors beat Asanko Gold Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Asanko Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Asanko Gold Inc. in February 2013. Asanko Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.