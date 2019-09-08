Contrasting of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

We are contrasting ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 107.64 N/A -0.33 0.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.94% and 30.57% respectively. About 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.