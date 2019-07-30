Contrasting of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

This is a contrast between ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 103.05 N/A -2.53 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.04 N/A 1.87 8.65

In table 1 we can see ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Fidus Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Fidus Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and Fidus Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Fidus Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 9.14% and its consensus target price is $17.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares and 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares. About 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.