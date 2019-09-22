Contrasting of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. is 23.1 while its Current Ratio is 23.1. Meanwhile, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.7% and 33.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.