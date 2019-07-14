Contrasting of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 1.22% 2.13% 0% 0% 2.13% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.