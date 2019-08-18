Contrasting of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYAU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are 2 and 1.7 respectively. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 226.80% and its average target price is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 3.77% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.