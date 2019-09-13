Contrasting of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.64% and 6.49%. Competitively, 0.25% are Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
