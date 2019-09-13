Contrasting of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.64% and 6.49%. Competitively, 0.25% are Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.