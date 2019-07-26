Contrasting of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and One Madison Corporation (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and One Madison Corporation (:). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 One Madison Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and One Madison Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and One Madison Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% One Madison Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.11% of One Madison Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.3% of One Madison Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.91% 2.25% 0% 0% 0% 1.73% One Madison Corporation 0.1% 0% 1.79% 5.34% 0% 2.19%

For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than One Madison Corporation

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats One Madison Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.