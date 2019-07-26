Contrasting of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and One Madison Corporation (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and One Madison Corporation (:). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|One Madison Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and One Madison Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and One Madison Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|One Madison Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.11% of One Madison Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.3% of One Madison Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.91%
|2.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.73%
|One Madison Corporation
|0.1%
|0%
|1.79%
|5.34%
|0%
|2.19%
For the past year ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than One Madison Corporation
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats One Madison Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.
