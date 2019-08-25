Contrasting of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
