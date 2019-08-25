Contrasting of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (ARYA) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares and 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.