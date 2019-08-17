Contrasting of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

This is a contrast between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 54.25 N/A -5.73 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arvinas Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Arvinas Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc. has a consensus target price of $31.5, and a 31.85% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 28.3% respectively. About 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.