Contrasting of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

This is a contrast between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|21
|54.25
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
Demonstrates Arvinas Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arvinas Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Arvinas Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Arvinas Inc. has a consensus target price of $31.5, and a 31.85% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Arvinas Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 28.3% respectively. About 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Arvinas Inc. was more bullish than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.