Contrasting of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 59.09 N/A -5.73 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.14 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc. has a 31.80% upside potential and an average price target of $31.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.