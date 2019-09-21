Contrasting of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 56.21 N/A -5.73 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arvinas Inc. and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arvinas Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Arvinas Inc. has an average price target of $32.33, and a 32.01% upside potential. Competitively Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.67, with potential upside of 156.64%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Arvinas Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.