Contrasting of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arvinas Inc.
|22
|55.20
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
Liquidity
Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Arvinas Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential is 32.99% at a $32.33 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Arvinas Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 82.9%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
For the past year Arvinas Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
