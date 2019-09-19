Contrasting of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 55.20 N/A -5.73 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arvinas Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential is 32.99% at a $32.33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 82.9%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.