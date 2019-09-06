Contrasting of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 22 54.25 N/A -5.73 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.89 N/A -2.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arvinas Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arvinas Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arvinas Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arvinas Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.85% and an $31.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arvinas Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 53.6%. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.