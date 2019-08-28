Contrasting of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Both Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Inc. 21 54.68 N/A -5.73 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.71 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arvinas Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Arvinas Inc.’s average price target is $31.5, while its potential upside is 30.81%. Competitively the average price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 288.35% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arvinas Inc.

Roughly 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.