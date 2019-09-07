Contrasting of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.63 N/A 2.55 11.62 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.91% and an $25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 24.85% respectively. About 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.