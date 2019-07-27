Contrasting of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.90 N/A 2.55 9.95 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -16.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 30.57%. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.