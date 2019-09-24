Contrasting of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Its Competitors

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 94.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. N/A 27 11.62 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

$25 is the average price target of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., with a potential downside of -11.54%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s competitors beat Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.