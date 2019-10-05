Contrasting of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 28 -7.72 46.87M 2.55 11.62 Ares Management Corporation 29 1.28 74.41M 0.27 108.33

Demonstrates Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Ares Management Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Ares Management Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 169,695,872.56% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 257,295,988.93% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Ares Management Corporation has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a -5.94% downside potential and an average price target of $25. Competitively Ares Management Corporation has an average price target of $32.5, with potential upside of 23.01%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ares Management Corporation seems more appealing than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 66.9%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Ares Management Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.