Contrasting of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.58 N/A 2.55 11.62 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.23 N/A 1.02 16.01

Demonstrates Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Apollo Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apollo Investment Corporation’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -4.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 43.3% respectively. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.51% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was more bullish than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats Apollo Investment Corporation.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.