Contrasting of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.28% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 206,320,161.65% 13.80% 3.80% Industry Average 15.58% 17.14% 7.28%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 183.79M 89 23.92 Industry Average 483.16M 3.10B 22.71

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.33 2.49

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $97.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.50%. The potential upside of the peers is 54.97%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. -2.1% 1.11% 9.85% 24.06% 27.12% 22.7% Industry Average 5.20% 3.75% 16.96% 27.15% 43.46% 38.42%

For the past year Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has weaker performance than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s peers have 1.91 and 1.91 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Risk and Volatility

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s peers are 15.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Dividends

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s rivals beat Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage operations negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. This segmentÂ’s wholesale brokerage operations assist brokers and agents in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance programs. It also acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverages for insurance carriers; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The companyÂ’s Risk Management segment offers contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises that choose to self-insure their property/casualty coverages; and for insurance companies that choose to outsource their property/casualty claims departments. This segment also offers integrated disability management programs, as well as information, risk control consulting, and appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of insurance brokers and consultants to various commercial, industrial, institutional, and governmental organizations. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.