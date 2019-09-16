Contrasting of Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) and Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) and Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS). The two are both Water Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artesian Resources Corporation 37 4.17 N/A 1.58 22.74 Global Water Resources Inc. 11 7.81 N/A 0.17 74.47

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Artesian Resources Corporation and Global Water Resources Inc. Global Water Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Artesian Resources Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Artesian Resources Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Artesian Resources Corporation and Global Water Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artesian Resources Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 2.7% Global Water Resources Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Artesian Resources Corporation are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Global Water Resources Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Water Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Artesian Resources Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artesian Resources Corporation and Global Water Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.4% and 30.2% respectively. 4.01% are Artesian Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Global Water Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artesian Resources Corporation 1.93% -0.64% -1.18% 4.17% -1.96% 3.18% Global Water Resources Inc. 5.5% 24.73% 31.06% 31.74% 33.54% 24.85%

For the past year Artesian Resources Corporation has weaker performance than Global Water Resources Inc.

Summary

Global Water Resources Inc. beats Artesian Resources Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It also offers water for public and private fire protection to customers in its service territories. In addition, the company provides contract water and wastewater services, water and sewer service line protection plans, and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 82,700 metered water customers through 1,260 miles of transmission and distribution mains. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.