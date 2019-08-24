Contrasting of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.