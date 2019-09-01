Contrasting of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.9% respectively. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.