Contrasting of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 32.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Merus N.V. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.