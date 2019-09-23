Contrasting of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

We will be comparing the differences between Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.41 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 63.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.