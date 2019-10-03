Contrasting of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 108,163,906.47% 0% 0% Edesa Biotech Inc. 30,511,811.02% -51.1% -48.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.