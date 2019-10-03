Contrasting of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|2.41M
|-1.08
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|5
|0.00
|1.55M
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|108,163,906.47%
|0%
|0%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|30,511,811.02%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
