Contrasting of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Since Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 13.89 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.2% respectively. Insiders held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Codexis Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.