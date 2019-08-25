Contrasting of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Both Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 5.75 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $167.5, with potential upside of 45.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.8%. About 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.