Contrasting of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Since Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 105,618,371.46% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,617,549.67% -47% -32.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.