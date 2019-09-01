Contrasting of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

We are contrasting Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.55 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Artelo Biosciences Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.5% respectively. 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.