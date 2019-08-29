Contrasting of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Since Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 24.29 N/A 0.07 398.08 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.84 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential upside is 31.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.