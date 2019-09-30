Contrasting of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.03 93.18M 0.07 398.08 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 35.74M -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 302,434,274.59% 6.7% 4.3% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,507,657.83% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 63.18% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $46. Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 104.17%. Based on the results shown earlier, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.