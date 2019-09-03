Contrasting of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.94 N/A 0.07 398.08 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 186.00 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 34.62% at a $46 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential downside is -15.58%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.