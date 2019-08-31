Contrasting of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Its Competitors

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 63.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.70% 4.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 24 398.08 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$46 is the consensus target price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 34.62%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.