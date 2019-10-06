Contrasting of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 31 5.44 93.18M 0.07 398.08 Incyte Corporation 79 0.65 181.42M 1.17 72.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation. Incyte Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 303,419,081.73% 6.7% 4.3% Incyte Corporation 230,024,090.28% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.58 shows that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Incyte Corporation has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Incyte Corporation which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 4 2.44

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 38.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $42.5. Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation’s average target price is $91.89, while its potential upside is 22.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Incyte Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares. 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.