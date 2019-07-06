Contrasting of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.54 N/A 0.07 262.60 Codexis Inc. 19 17.23 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.06 beta indicates that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc. has a -0.3 beta and it is 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Codexis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.75 average target price and a 27.76% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders held 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Codexis Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.