Contrasting of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 28.55 N/A 0.07 262.60 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Risk and Volatility

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.